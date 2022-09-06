KPTL, its arms secure orders worth Rs 1,345 crore

Representative Image

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission - one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business - and its arms have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,345 crores at the consolidated level, a company statement said.

These include orders from India and overseas market in the T&D business. The company and its subsidiaries also won orders for pipeline laying works and metro rail electrification in India which are secured through joint venture/consortium.

“We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The order wins in the T&D and pipeline business help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in key markets. The second metro rail electrification order strengthens our Railways business in new and emerging infrastructure segments. These orders along with the existing order book reaffirm our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward,” Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL, said.