English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    KPTL, its arms secure orders worth Rs 1,345 crore

    These include orders from India and overseas market in the T&D business.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its subsidiaries have bagged new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission - one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business - and its arms have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,345 crores at the consolidated level, a company statement said.

    These include orders from India and overseas market in the T&D business. The company and its subsidiaries also won orders for pipeline laying works and metro rail electrification in India which are secured through joint venture/consortium.

    “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. The order wins in the T&D and pipeline business help us to further consolidate our order book and establish leadership in key markets. The second metro rail electrification order strengthens our Railways business in new and emerging infrastructure segments. These orders along with the existing order book reaffirm our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward,” Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and CEO, KPTL, said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #EPC company #Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd #KPTL #metro rail electrification #pipeline
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 10:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.