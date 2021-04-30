Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (KLI) on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company. He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.

The company is in receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India for the appointment of Balasubramanian, KLI said in a regulatory filing. The appointment is for a period of three years, it said.

Suresh Agarwal has been elevated to MD & CEO of Kotak General Insurance.