MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

The appointment is for a period of three years, it said.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (KLI) on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company. He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.

The company is in receipt of approval from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India for the appointment of Balasubramanian, KLI said in a regulatory filing. The appointment is for a period of three years, it said.

Suresh Agarwal has been elevated to MD & CEO of Kotak General Insurance.
PTI
TAGS: #Kotak Life Insurance #Managing Director
first published: Apr 30, 2021 08:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.