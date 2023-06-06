Karnataka deputy CM reveals timeline of Bengaluru Metro corridors

DK Shivakumar at BMRCL office

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar on June 6 unveiled the deadlines for the Bengaluru Metro rail project.

Following a review meeting with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials in Shanti Nagar, Shivakumar told reporters that the Byappanahalli-KR Puram Metro section would be ready by July 2023, while the Kengeri-Challaghatta section is expected to be completed by August-September 2023, and the Nagasandra-Madavara (BIEC) section by September-October 2023. The new route from Bommasandra to RV Road is projected to be completed by October-November 2023.

The KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport stretch is scheduled for completion by June 2026, with the Central Silk Board-KR Puram (Outer Ring Road route) also expected to be finished around the same time, the deputy CM added.

Although Shivakumar did not specify the deadline for the Kalena Agrahara station (Gottigere)-Nagawara section, according to sources it is likely to be completed in 2025.

Highlighting that Bengaluru Metro is the second largest network in the country after Delhi, he emphasized the need for diversifying revenue beyond passenger fares. "We will soon remove advertisement restrictions at Metro premises, including pillars, to increase revenue. I have also suggested obtaining subsidised electricity through group captive arrangements, which will help reduce operational costs," he stated.

"I have travelled on the Metro many times and experienced its exceptional service, comparable to international standards. There is also a demand for extending the operating hours beyond 11 pm" said Shivakumar.

Regarding the status of the Phase 3 corridors — JP Nagar 4th Phase-Kempapura along Outer Ring Road-West (32.1km) and Hosahalli-Kadabagere along Magadi Road (12.5km) — he said, "The proposal has been submitted to the Central government, and we are awaiting their approval. Certain documents were requested by the Central government and it has been provided. I will soon visit Delhi to meet the concerned minister and discuss the issue."

Shivakumar added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the phase 3A project, from Sarjapur to Hebbal, is currently under preparation.

Addressing the issue of delays in Metro work, he said that construction activities are primarily carried out at night due to various factors.

Shivakumar expressed his intention to conduct a meeting with traffic police officials to address restrictions on daytime work. "Cooperation from both the police and the public is essential in expediting the work," he said.