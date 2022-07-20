Jio Institute starts, Nita Ambani says it is born out of dream to redefine higher education

Jio Institute is set up in Navi Mumbai, the satellite town neighbouring Mumbai

Jio Institute, a multi-disciplinary higher education institute, was born out of a dream to redefine higher education in India, said Nita Ambani as the first batch started the academic session at the institute.

Jio Institute, located in Navi Mumbai, has started with two courses and 120 students to begin with.

"Jio Institute was born out of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh, to redefine higher education in India, and carry forward the legacy of our founder, my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani,” said Nita M Ambani, founder chairperson of Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research.

Nita, who is the wife of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd, heads the philanthropic activities of the group.

"Today marks a new beginning. An important milestone for Jio Institute, and for each one of you,” she said while addressing students at the beginning of the academic session.

"Every batch of an institution is special, as they contribute to the growth and cultural fabric of these institutions. But the first one is always extra special.”

Built on an 800-acre land parcel on the outskirts of Mumbai, Reliance Foundation is estimated to have spent Rs 1,500 crore in setting up the institute.

Jio Institute has tied up with renowned global educational institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, Stanford University, and Nanyang Technological University, to bring onboard experts for various subjects.

"And it is his vision to build an institution that will empower young Indians, and young people from across the globe, to develop solutions for a sustainable and better future for mankind,” she said, adding, ”An institution that will prepare the next generation of global leaders, who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world.”

Nita Ambani said Jio Institute endeavours to create an environment that is a fertile ground for intellectual discovery and development, encourages curiosity and a robust exchange of ideas and enables practical experimentation for real-life solutions.

"As the first batch of Jio Institute, you will take the first-ever step into an extraordinary future that we hope to build together. A collaborative setting for personal growth, and a research-oriented culture that can catalyse national growth,” she said.

At Jio Institute, students will experience a unique learning environment, with a focus on research and innovation, and a global community of academicians and industry leaders, according to Nita Ambani.

"Class of 2023, each one of you has the potential and responsibility of shaping not just your country’s future, but the future of our planet! So make every moment matter, and every day count. Learn with passion. Imagine without fear. Dive into our state-of-the-art labs and libraries. Enjoy the world-class sporting facilities,” she added.