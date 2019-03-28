Jet Airways gets a lifeline, but these 12 Indian carriers didn't

After battling financial troubles for almost a year, Jet Airways finally seems to have gotten a breather. Here are some airlines that were grounded in the past 21 years Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Vayudoot | 1981-1997 | The regional airline was set up in New Delhi as a joint venture between Indian Airlines and Air India and operated on 30 destinations. However, due to low occupancy and consistent financial problems, Vayudoot ceased operations. (Image: Wikimedia) 2/12 Sahara Airlines | 1993-2007 | The passenger and cargo airline, was set up under Subrata Roy's Sahara India Pariwar. It was rebranded Air Sahara in 2000. It controlled 12 percent of India's domestic flight market at its peak. Later, Jet Airways acquired Sahara for $340 million and renamed it JetLite. (Image: Wikimedia) 3/12 East-West Airlines | 1992-1996 | This was India's first scheduled private airline after the Open Sky policy was announced in 1991. Thakiyudeen Wahid was the chairman of the carrier. He was shot dead in 1995 near his office. The airline was drowning in debt and finally after a year, ceased all operations. (Image: Wikimedia) 4/12 ModiLuft | 1993-1996 | Indian industrialist SK Modi launched this airline in partnership with German carrier Lufthansa. It was the only airline of its time to have First, Business and Economy class for domestic routes. However, the two companies had a falling out as ModiLuft accused Lufthansa of not honouring its funding commitment. Shortly after their relationship soured, the airline shut down. (Image: Wikimedia) 5/12 Damania Airways | 1993-1997 | Founded by Parvez and Vispi Damania, this airline was launched in Mumbai when private participation had just been allowed again in aviation. To control competition in the sector, the Aviation Ministry came up with many regulations which the airline could not keep up with and hence, succumbed to the pressure. (Image: Xplane.org) 6/12 NEPC | 1993-1997 | This private airline was headquartered in Chennai, founded by Ravi Prakash Khemka. Due to huge debt and non-payment of dues, they were suspended by the International Air Transport Association. (Image: Wikimedia) 7/12 Archana Airways | 1993-2000 | This was yet another regional airline based out of Delhi which became a victim of huge losses due to high cost of operation and low occupancy. (Image: PTI) 8/12 Air Deccan | 2003-2007 | Founded by GR Gopinath, this was the first low-cost airline in India, with 30-40 percent lower fares than its competitors. Later, Vijay Mallya, founder of Kingfisher Airlines, expressed interest in the airline and bought it in 2007. It was first rebranded as Simplifly Deccan and then as Kingfisher Red. (Image: Wikimedia) 9/12 Paramount Airways | 2005-2010 | The airline was set up in Chennai and launched the Embraer 170/190 Family series aircraft in India. Due to legal issues between Paramount and Embraer, it ceased operations as all its fleet was grounded and seized by all leasing companies. (Image: Wikimedia) 10/12 Kingfisher Airlines | 2005-2013 | Founded by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher was based in India. The airline was piling up losses since it was launched till the time it got finally caught up in 2012. Mallya fled to the UK to dodge creditors. (Image: Wikimedia) 11/12 MDLR | 2007-2009 | This is another short-lived airline based in Gurugram. The carrier fell victim to the climbing oil prices in 2008, even as the Indian aviation sector was booming. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Air Pegasus | 2015-2016 | This airline, headquartered in Bengaluru, barely survived a year and succumbed to its financial troubles. It was led by Shyson Thomas, who said the airline would make a comeback in early 2018, but that plan never took off. (Image: Wikimedia) First Published on Mar 28, 2019 02:09 pm