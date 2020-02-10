App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

JB Chemicals Gujarat unit passes USFDA inspection with one observation

The company's solid oral dosage forms formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat, has successfully passed periodical inspection by USFDA with one minor procedural observation, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its Gujarat unit has passed the US health regulator's periodical inspection with one minor procedural observation.

The company's solid oral dosage forms formulations manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat, has successfully passed periodical inspection by USFDA with one minor procedural observation, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

This observation does not impact continuity of the business and the company would continue its manufacturing activities in current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliant manner, it said.

Close

The company proposes to address this observation in the next 15 days.

related news

"The said inspection was carried-out from February 3, 2020 to February 7, 2020," as per the filing.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 556.00 apiece on BSE, down 0.91 percent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:49 am

tags #ANDA #BSE #Business #Companies #JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.