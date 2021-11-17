MARKET NEWS

ITC mulls demerger of ITC Infotech, firm likely to be valued at Rs 25,000 crore

ITC Infotech provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

The board of ITC is set to meet soon to consider the demerger of ITC Infotech, CNBC TV18 has reported. The company is likely to appoint bankers to explore demerger options of its IT business.

The technology services and solutions provider is likely to be valued at Rs 20,000-25,000 crore, sources told CNBC TV18.

ITC Infotech provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, and travel and hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner.

The wholly owned subsidiary of ITC also recently announced a collaboration with Harvard Business School to develop a productivity framework with Prithwiraj Choudhury, Lumry Family Associate Professor at Harvard Business School.

The Work from Anywhere (I-WFA) framework will allow the company’s employees living away from its base centres due to the pandemic, to work from smaller centres that the company will set up at ITC properties across the country.
