IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 PAT may dip 51.1% YoY to Rs. 75.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Private Limited successfully completed concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT Project on February 23 and handed over the project to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects IRB Infrastructure Developers to report net profit at Rs. 75.4 crore down 51.1% year-on-year (up 8.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,687.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 18.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 776 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More