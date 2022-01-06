MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IRB Infrastructure arm executes concession pact for Rs 6,555 crore project in UP

The total length of the project is 129.7 km, IRB Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm has executed a concession pact with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the Rs 6,555 crore 'Ganga Expressway’ project in the state.

The total length of the project is 129.7 km, IRB Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

"Meerut Budaun Expressway Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has now executed concession agreement with…UPEIDA for the project of development of access controlled six lane (expandable to eight lane) Greenfield ’Ganga Expressway’…in the state of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP,” the filing said.

The company further said that the viability gap funding is Rs 1,746 crore.

 
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Ganga Expressway #IRB Infrastructure #Uttar Pradesh #Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority
first published: Jan 6, 2022 05:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.