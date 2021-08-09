Subscribe to CarTrade Tech: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on CarTrade Tech

Cartrade is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. Company’s platforms operate under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz. Through these platforms, company enable new and used automobile customers, vehicle dealerships, vehicle OEMs and other businesses to buy and sell their vehicles.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More