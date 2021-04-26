PowerGrid InvIT fixes IPO price band at Rs 99-100 per unit

IPO (Representative image)

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, owned by state-run Power Grid Corporation of India, has fixed the price band for its public offer at Rs 99-100 per unit.

The first offer by the government company will open for subscription on April 29 and the same will close on May 3, 2021, while the anchor book will open for bidding for a day on April 28.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,993.48 crore and an offer for sale of 2,741.51 crore by selling unitholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for providing loans to the initial portfolio assets for repayment or pre-payment of debt, and general corporate purposes.

Investors, other than anchor investors, can bid for a minimum of 1,100 units and in multiple of 1,100 units thereafter.

PowerGrid InvIT is set up to own, construct, operate, maintain and invest as an infrastructure investment trust as permissible in terms of the InvIT Regulations, including in power transmission assets in India. Its sponsor, Power Grid Corporation of India, is also acting in the capacity of InvIT's project manager.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer.