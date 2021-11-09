Paytm IPO Live Updates | Bidding on the second day for largest ever public issue to start at 10 am

Most New-age Public Issues, Inlcuding Paytm IPO, Are High-risk Bets, Says Devina Mehra Of First Global
When there are no earnings at all and none expected in the immediate future, the valuation becomes all up in the air.
Paytm Payments Bank clocks all-time-high transactions, transaction values in October: Paytm Payments Bank, the third-largest UPI player saw a 34 percent MoM rise in transaction values at Rs 80,508 crore with a 10 percent market share. The company also saw a rise in the number of transactions to 63 crore for the month, commanding a 15 percent share.
Paytm IPO subscription on Day 1: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.
The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 18 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding, receiving bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 78 percent, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 16.78 lakh shares against 2.63 crore shares set aside for them.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of Paytm IPO, the largest ever public issue. Bidding to start on the second day at 10 AM.