November 09, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

Paytm IPO Live Updates | Bidding on the second day for largest ever public issue to start at 10 am

Paytm IPO Live: The offer opened for investors on November 8 and it will close on November 10. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Paytm Payments Bank clocks all-time-high transactions, transaction values in October: Paytm Payments Bank, the third-largest UPI player saw a 34 percent MoM rise in transaction values at Rs 80,508 crore with a 10 percent market share. The company also saw a rise in the number of transactions to 63 crore for the month, commanding a 15 percent share.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Paytm IPO subscription on Day 1: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

    The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 18 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding, receiving bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 78 percent, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 16.78 lakh shares against 2.63 crore shares set aside for them.

  • November 09, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of Paytm IPO, the largest ever public issue. Bidding to start on the second day at 10 AM.

