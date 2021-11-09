Paytm IPO Live Updates | Bidding on the second day for largest ever public issue to start at 10 am

November 09, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Paytm IPO subscription on Day 1: One97 Communications-owned Paytm opened its initial public offering for subscription on November 8. This is the largest-ever public issue in the history of Indian capital markets.

The Rs 18,300-crore IPO had been subscribed 18 percent on November 8, the first day of bidding, receiving bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against offer size of 4.83 crore shares. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 78 percent, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2 percent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 16.78 lakh shares against 2.63 crore shares set aside for them.