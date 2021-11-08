Nykaa IPO: Share allotment to be finalised today; also check listing date, grey market premium here

live bse live

Nykaa operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures is expected to finalise the share allotment on November 8 after its initial public offering (IPO) got an overwhelming response in the Diwali week.

Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar.

On the BSE website, investors have to follow these easy steps to know their application status:

a) Select 'Equity' under issue type and issue name 'FSN E-Commerce Ventures'

b) Enter the application number and the permananet account number (PAN)

c) Check the box 'I'm not a robot' and then click on the 'search' button.

Alternatively, allotment can also be checked on IPO register's website:

a) Select company name 'FSN E-Commerce Ventures'

b) Enter either PAN or the application number or DP/Client ID or account No/IFSC

c) Click on submit to know the allotment status

Once share allotment is finalised, unsuccessful investors will get funds back in their bank accounts by November 9 and shares will be credited to demat accounts of successful investors by November 10.

The shares will start trading on the BSE and NSE on November 11, 2021.

The share was trading at Rs 1,725-1,825 in the grey market, a premium of Rs 600-700, or 53-62 percent, over the issue price of Rs 1,125 a share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The premium has remained around these levels since the beginning of public issue subscription.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in an IPO and listing on the bourses.​

The Rs 5,351.92-crore public offer was subscribed 81.78 times during the October 28-November 1 period. Bids were received for 216.59 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 2.64 crore shares.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 121.24 times and that for employees 1.88 times.

Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors, too, provided good support to the issue, as their reserved portions were subscribed 91.18 times and 112.02 times, respectively.

The public issue of Falguni Nayar-promoted Nykaa comprised a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4,719.72 crore.

The net proceeds from fresh issue would be utilised for expansion of Nykaa E-Retail, Nykaa Fashion and FSN Brands, repayment of debt, and expenditure to acquire and retain customers by enhancing the brand visibility and awareness.

Incorporated in 2012, FSN E-Commerce Ventures is a consumer technology platform that offers beauty and personal-care products through Nykaa vertical and apparel and accessories via Nykaa Fashion vertical. The company also sells its products offline through its stores in 40 cities.

