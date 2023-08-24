IPO Watch — Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: A long-term play in the water space

Based on this, the issue is priced 1.7 times which is quite attractive in the light of VPRPL's strong market position and visible growth prospects

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights A leading infrastructure player largely catering to water EPC projects Strong focus on execution, return ratios, cash, and margins Further diversification both in terms of services and market to de-risk business Infusion of capital through IPO proceeds to help achieve much higher scale Valuations attractive in the light of order book and earnings visibility If you have tracked the infrastructure space over the last two decades, you would agree that it is hard to find prudent, sustainable, and creditworthy listed companies. The fatality rate...