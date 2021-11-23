MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Indian payments firm MobiKwik to delay planned IPO: CEO Bipin Preet Singh

Bajaj Finance-backed MobiKwik will go public "when we feel we are going to have a successful IPO", founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters, adding his firm has a year from October, when it received regulatory approval, to launch an IPO.

Reuters
November 23, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
IPO-bound fintech firm Mobikwik has turned unicorn after a recent secondary ESOP sale.

IPO-bound fintech firm Mobikwik has turned unicorn after a recent secondary ESOP sale.

Indian payments firm MobiKwik has delayed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of shares this month, its CEO said on Tuesday, in an anticipated move following the dismal market debut of larger rival Paytm earlier this month.

Bajaj Finance-backed MobiKwik will go public "when we feel we are going to have a successful IPO", founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters, adding his firm has a year from October, when it received regulatory approval, to launch an IPO.

Shares in larger payments rival Paytm plummeted this month following their debut and are down more than 30% below its issue price of 2,150 per share, as investors have questioned both the company’s steep valuation and its business model.

Bankers and analysts had warned that Paytm’s dismal showing would put a damper on future offerings after the mega IPO ranked among the worst-performing in Indian history.

Some suggested MobiKwik – a direct rival to Paytm in India’s ultra-competitive payments space – would be among the first to see its IPO prospects impacted.
Reuters
Tags: #Bipin Preet Singh #IPO #IPO - News #Mobikwik
first published: Nov 23, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.