Cyient DLM IPO: At the right place at the right time

While the IPO is likely to be a grand success, looking beyond, we see enough reasons that should interest a long-term investor, looking for a growth-oriented high-quality play

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights EMS to see a steady growth globally and exponentially in India Cyient DLM offers end-to-end capabilities Company caters to high entry-barrier industries IPO proceeds to aid de-leveraging and improve financials Robust growth outlook with strong order book Strong parentage and savvy pre-IPO investors strengthen investment case A high-quality player in a sunrise industry, substantial orders in hand, marquee and loyal clientele and an improving balance sheet. That, in a sentence, sums up the IPO of Cyient DLM. While the IPO is likely to be a grand...