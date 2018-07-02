App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Hotels files Rs 1,200-crore Initial Public Offer papers

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises sale of fresh equity shares to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, according to the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Hotels, which runs five-star properties under 'The LaLiT' brand, has filed draft prospectus with capital markets regulator to garner Rs 1,200 crore through its initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises sale of fresh equity shares to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore, according to the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of certain loans availed by the company for other general corporate purposes.

"In addition, our company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges, enhancement of our company's brand name and creation of a public market for the equity shares," the draft papers noted.

HDFC Bank Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd will manage the company's public issue.

As of March 2018, the company operated 12 luxury hotels, palaces and resorts under The LaLiT brand and two mid-market segment hotels under The LaLiT Traveller brand across the country's key business and leisure travel destinations, offering 2,261 rooms.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:34 pm

tags #Bharat Hotels #Business #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.