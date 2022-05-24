business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower in volatile session; Divi's Labs, Tech Mahindra tumble Markets ended on a negative note today with the Nifty ending below 16,150 points and Sensex falling 236 points. Among sectors, IT, pharma, metal, FMCG, power, and realty indices fell 1 percent each. Meanwhile, Delhivery's stock listed with 10 percent gains.