Ipca Laboratories Q1 PAT may dip 36.5% YoY to Rs 194.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Ipca Lab to merge two units with itself. Ipca Laboratories said its board approved merging Tonira Exports Ltd. and Ramdev Chemical Pvt. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiaries with the Company, subject to necessary approvals. The firm earlier reported consolidated net profit that fell 19.3% YoY to Rs 130.23 crore. Revenue rose 15.6% from a year ago to Rs 1,289.10 crore in the quarter.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Ipca Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 194.9 crore down 36.5% year-on-year (up 49.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,451.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 25.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 39.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 308.6 crore.

