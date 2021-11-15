Investigating the allegations of marijuana sale, will corporate with authorities: Amazon

Amazon is investigating the issue of marijuana allegedly being sold by a seller on its platform and will ensure full compliance to applicable laws, the company said in a statement on November 15.

The MP police, on November 14, said that it had busted an interstate drug peddling gang that was using Amazon’s website for moving more than 1,000 kg of marijuana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to three states, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Responding to this development the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded the Central government to take immediate action against Amazon. It also suggested that the National Crime Bureau (NCB) should take action against the company since it acted as a seller, collected money, posted on its website, and earned commission over the sale of marijuana.

“It is most shocking news for the traders and the people of India that Marijuana worth more than 1 crore of rupees was sold through Amazon e-commerce portal and in turn, Amazon got 66 percent commission. This sensational revelation was uncovered by Madhya Pradesh police” CAIT said in a statement earlier on November 14.

In its defence Amazon has stated that it operates as a marketplace in India which enables third-party sellers to display, list and offer for sale, products to end-customers directly.

"Amazon has a high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India. However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us," an Amazon India spokesperson said in a statement.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws,” he added.