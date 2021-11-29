MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Invest Rajasthan Summit: State govt to hold roadshow in Delhi

The state’s industry minister Shakuntala Rawat will lead the delegation at the roadshow in Delhi on December 1.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will hold a roadshow in Delhi to exhibit investment opportunities in the state and invite investors for the 'Invest Rajasthan' summit to be held in Jaipur next month.

The state’s industry minister Shakuntala Rawat will lead the delegation at the roadshow in Delhi on December 1.

Electric vehicles, renewable energy, petrochemical, mines and minerals will be the focus sectors of the roadshow.

The Invest Rajasthan summit will be held in Jaipur on January 24-25.

"The Rajasthan Week at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2021, had a huge response and the state has bagged MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) and LoIs (Letter of Intent) of Rs 45,000 crore from Dubai… The state is aiming to connect with Delhi and NCR investors now,” according to an official of the state Industries Department.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Delhi #India #Invest Rajasthan Summit #Rajasthan
first published: Nov 29, 2021 02:19 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.