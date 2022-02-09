Insights from Nandan Nilekani: Crypto is as centralised as the old world and more

Rank 5 | Nandan Nilekani | Company: Infosys | Donation: Rs 183 crore | Primary cause: Societal Thinking

Weeks before the Union Budget 2022, Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani spoke to Moneycontrol on why crypto as an asset class should be encouraged. He also said the Indian alternative digital public goods has created much more interoperable and competitive systems that a billion people can use.

On whether Web3 is really decentralised, Nilekani mentioned in an interview last month that there was as much centralisation in the world of crypto as there was in the old world. Three-four crypto exchanges dominate the world and decide the rules of the game.