MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Insights from Nandan Nilekani: Crypto is as centralised as the old world and more

    In his third book, 'The Art of Bitfulness', Nilekani aims to help readers use their devices better and proposes a collective solution to wrest control back from Big Tech and social media apps.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    Rank 5 | Nandan Nilekani | Company: Infosys | Donation: Rs 183 crore | Primary cause: Societal Thinking

    Rank 5 | Nandan Nilekani | Company: Infosys | Donation: Rs 183 crore | Primary cause: Societal Thinking

    Weeks before the Union Budget 2022, Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani spoke to Moneycontrol on why crypto as an asset class should be encouraged. He also said the Indian alternative digital public goods has created much more interoperable and competitive systems that a billion people can use.

    On whether Web3 is really decentralised, Nilekani mentioned in an interview last month that there was as much centralisation in the world of crypto as there was in the old world.  Three-four crypto exchanges dominate the world and decide the rules of the game.

    Read more of his views and tidbits of his new book, The art of Bitfulness, in this detailed, insightful interview here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency exchange #cryptocurrency in india #Nandan Nilekani
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 03:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.