business Inside The World’s Deepest Pool: Deep Dive Dubai | Miles To Go Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest pool at 60 metres or approx 180 feet holds 14 million litres of water which is the size of six Olympic sized swimming pools. Come and explore a sunken city, replete with unique experiences such as laying on a bed, playing a round of pool or chess, riding a fancy bike or car, and choosing a book to read from your own library all underwater! An experience like no other. Watch the video.