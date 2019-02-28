Infosys board fines Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for inadvertently trading shares without nod

Infosys fined Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, independent director, for Rs 9.5 lakh for trading 1,600 share without obtaining pre-clearance for trade, the company said in its BSE filing on Thursday.
Infosys has imposed a Rs 950,000 fine on Lead Independent Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for inadvertently trading 1,600 shares of the company without getting a pre-clearance for trade, Infosys said in its BSE filing on February 28.
According to the statement, the trade was carried out by the portfolio manager of Mazumdar-Shaw without her knowledge during an open trading window period on February 13.
“In portfolio management services, the investor does not generally monitor the day-to-day investment decisions. In this case, as well, Ms Mazumdar-Shaw had given no instruction to conduct the Trade and she also had no knowledge of the Trade having occurred. The portfolio manager unilaterally took the decision to conduct the trade,” the statement said.