IndiGo opens second MRO facility at Bengaluru international airport

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest domestic airline IndiGo, has opened its second aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to cater to a fast-growing fleet of mostly Airbus SE planes.

IndiGo has signed a 20-year pact with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which runs the airport, to sub-lease five acres for the 13,000 square metre facility that will be able to service two narrow-body aircraft, the company said in a release on November 23.

The facility, which was inaugurated on November 17, will accommodate two narrow-body aircraft and support infrastructure including a Quick Engine Change (QEC) shop, warehouse, and engineering offices.

The facility was expected to open in 2020 but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

IndiGo has an MRO facility at its Delhi airport base but given its size, the low-cost airline has gone in for another one.

IndiGo, one of the biggest customers globally for Airbus, has a fleet of 276 planes comprising 168 A320s, 73 A321s, and 35 ATR turboprops, according to its website.