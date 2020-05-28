App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo, AirAsia have started giving ticket refunds in travel agents' accounts: EaseMyTrip.com

"All passengers who want refund instead of credit shell would be refunded. Currently, AirAsia has done specifically with EaseMyTrip.com and we have refunded money to customers in their bank account, even though we were getting money from AirAsia in our ticketing wallet.

PTI

IndiGo and AirAsia India have started crediting air ticket refunds into the accounts of travel agents instead of retaining money in credit shells, according to travel portal EaseMyTrip.com. The move is likely to come as a relief for travel agents as they would now have the flexibility to return the refunds to customers.

"All passengers who want refund instead of credit shell would be refunded. Currently, AirAsia has done specifically with EaseMyTrip.com and we have refunded money to customers in their bank account, even though we were getting money from AirAsia in our ticketing wallet.

"... other companies are refunding money in their own wallet to customers. Now, IndiGo has also started refunding in our agency wallet balance, which we can use for buying fresh tickets with IndiGo, so we are refunding money to customers in their bank account," EaseMyTrip.com CEO Nishant Pitti told PTI.

Close

Domestic flight services remained suspended for two months starting from March 25 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The flights resumed on May 25.

related news

Pitti said the two carriers have now given the option to travel agents to either give refund to customers or keep the money in a credit shell.

Credit shell is like a wallet where the refund amount is used for future bookings.

Prior to the lockdown, the two airlines allowed refunds to be held only in a credit shell for customers, he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:35 am

tags #AirAsia #Business #Companies #EasemyTrip.com #IndiGo #refunds

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resume today; death toll in US crosses 1 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE: Domestic flight operations in Kolkata resume today; death toll in US crosses 1 lakh

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.