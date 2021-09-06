MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowWatch now Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' . Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian SaaS industry revenue may grow 14x to $75.3 billion by 2025: Report

The report by Chiratae Ventures and Zinnov says India’s digital talent will double from 0.8 million in 2020 to 1.5 million in 2025. Indian SaaS companies may fulfill 19% of global SaaS demand by 2025, it adds.

Priyanka Iyer
September 06, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
Only 30 percent of Indian SaaS companies are headquartered in India, while the rest are based out of the US, the report said. (Representative image)

Only 30 percent of Indian SaaS companies are headquartered in India, while the rest are based out of the US, the report said. (Representative image)

Propelled by aggressive digital adoption across companies under the pandemic, the Indian software as a service (SaaS) market which witnessed 5x growth in revenues in the past five years is set for explosive growth by 2025. A report by Venture Capital firm Chiratae Ventures and consulting firm Zinnov says that the market value of SaaS is expected to surpass IT services by 2025-30.

The report titled ‘Indian SaaS Revolution: Rising Trillion Dollar Global Opportunity’ says that at current growth, India's SaaS industry revenues will grow eight times from $5.3 billion in 2020 to $42.2 billion in 2025. At aggressive growth, the report pips industry revenue to grow 14x to $75.3 billion by 2025.

With the global SaaS market expected to reach $400 billion by 2025, in a best-case scenario Indian SaaS companies will be able to fulfill 19% of the global SaaS demand.

saas 0609_001

By 2025, the Enterprise Value to Revenue valuation multiple of Indian SaaS is expected to reach the current 2021 levels of the US SaaS market. The report says valuation multiples are set to grow from 12x in 2020 to 18x in 2025 based on aggressive growth estimates.

Close

Related stories

saas 0609_002

In the last five years, the number of active SaaS companies doubled from 500 plus in 2015, to over 1,000 in 2020. Revenue grew five-fold from $1 billion in 2015 to $5.3 billion in 2020.

saas 0609_003

However, a majority of the revenues for Indian SaaS companies come from outside of India and that is only set to grow further. The contribution of global revenues stood at 70 percent in 2020 and is expected to grow to 85 percent in 2025.

Only 30 percent of Indian SaaS companies are headquartered in India, while the rest are based out of the US, the report said.

saas 0609_004

India currently accounts for around 25 to 30 percent of global digital talent at 0.8 million. By 2025 the number is set to double to 1.5 million.

saas 0609_005
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #IT #SaaS
first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.