English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian government to sell 1.55% stake In Axis Bank

    SUUTI will sell 46.5 million shares in Axis Bank representing 1.55% of its equity, it said.

    Reuters
    November 09, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    On Nov 1, Bain Capital offloaded a 0.54% stake in Axis Bank (Representative image)

    On Nov 1, Bain Capital offloaded a 0.54% stake in Axis Bank (Representative image)

    India is to sell a 1.55% stake in Axis Bank through an offer for sale, a government investment vehicle, the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, said on Wednesday.

    SUUTI will sell 46.5 million shares in Axis Bank representing 1.55% of its equity, it said.

    The floor price for the offer is 830.63 rupees per share, it added. The offer will be concluded over Thursday and Friday, with non-retail investors bidding on the first day and retail investors on the second day.

    Axis Bank shares closed on Wednesday at 874.35 rupees per share. The news came after market close.

    Based on shareholding data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange, SUUTI held a 1.55% stake in the bank, suggesting it will completely exit this via the offer for sale.

    Close

    The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.

    At the time, the fund held investments in more than 40 companies. It has slowly been exiting these since then.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Axis Bank #Indian government #stake
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:25 pm