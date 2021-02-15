Indian Bank integrates core banking software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank

Indian Bank.

State-owned Indian Bank on February 15 said it has successfully integrated the software system with the erstwhile Allahabad Bank post the amalgamation. The bank has successfully completed the process of technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad Bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

The scheme of amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank came into force from April 1 2020. Indian Bank carried out the migration process on February 13-14 and had informed that customers may face some disruption in services.

Indian Bank on February 11 alerted customers that they may face inconvenience later this week as it will carry out the software migration.

"Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021. "As such, some of the services related to banking operations may be disrupted from 9 PM on February 12 to 9 AM on February 15, causing inconvenience to the bank's customers/stakeholders on these dates," Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. "

The bank shall take all possible efforts for non-occurrence of any such disruptions and strive for immediate redressal/rectification for the disruptions observed, if any, it added.