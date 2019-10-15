India Post launches mobile banking app for its savings account customers

India Post has launched a new mobile app to facilitate easier transactions for customers. The app is available on Google Play Store.

Customers can use it to make deposits into their PPF accounts and other schemes without having to visit the post office in person.

The Department of Post announced the app launch via a circular on October 14. The facility will be available to all savings account holders of core banking solutions (CBS)- enabled post offices.

To avail the facility, a customer is also required to have a valid login ID and internet banking credentials. The department launched the internet banking facility for its customers about a year ago.

To activate the India Post mobile banking app, you need to press the 'Activate Mobile Banking' option. There, you will have to enter your security credentials provided to the Department of Post.