    India must look at multiple options and not just EVs to curb carbon emissions: Toyota official

    A Toyota official emphasized the need for India to look beyond Electric Vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    India must look at multiple technology options, including hybrids, to tackle carbon emissions and not just restrict to electric vehicles, a senior company official of Japanese auto major Toyota said on Friday. In May, the company announced plans to invest Rs 4,800 crore in Karnataka for local production of powertrain parts and other components of Electric Vehicles (EVs). It is preparing to develop an ecosystem for electrified vehicles in the country as part of its path towards carbon neutrality.

    "For India, we should have a diversified way to tackle carbon neutrality, not only BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), not only A or B or C (technology). We have to tackle with A and B and C," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura told
    PTI
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 06:47 pm
