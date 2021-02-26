India GDP Data LIVE Updates | April-January fiscal deficit at Rs 12.34 Lakh Crore vs Rs 9.85 Lakh Crore Y-O-Y

February 26, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

India GDP LIVE Updates | DBS Bank report projects full year growth in real terms may be at negative 6.8 percent

Projecting that the gross domestic product (GDP) may have returned to the black in the last quarter of the calendar year 2020, DBS Bank in the report said the full-year growth in real terms may be at a negative 6.8 percent.

DBS Group Research economist Radhika Rao said sharp improvement in the COVID-19 situation and rising public spending are the two factors that bode well for December 2020 quarter.

