English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
auto refresh
February 26, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

India GDP Data LIVE Updates | April-January fiscal deficit at Rs 12.34 Lakh Crore vs Rs 9.85 Lakh Crore Y-O-Y

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates (October-December) quarter of the current financial year.

Has the Indian economy rocketed back to positive growth? Which are the sectors that have revived faster? Which are the laggard sectors? What has been the pace of infrastructure project execution? How far is the manufacturing sector from

reaching pre-Covid levels?

The national income statistics will offer cues on some of these questions.

 
  • India GDP Data LIVE Updates | April-January fiscal deficit at Rs 12.34 Lakh Crore vs Rs 9.85 Lakh Crore Y-O-Y
    Representative image
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 26, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST

    India GDP LIVE Updates | April-January Fiscal Deficit Data year-on-year (Source: CNBC) 

    India GDP LIVE Updates | April-January Fiscal Deficit Data year-on-year (Source: CNBC) 
  • February 26, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST

    India GDP Data LIVE Updates | January fiscal deficit at Rs 75,500 crore vs Rs 53,700 crore (YoY) (CNBC-TV18) 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 26, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST

    india GDP Data LIVE Updates | April-January fiscal deficit at Rs 12.34 Lakh Crore Vs Rs 9.85 Lakh Crore (YoY) (CNBC-TV18) 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 26, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST

    India GDP LIVE Updates | India's economy was likely to have returned to growth in the December quarter, data due around 1200 GMT is expected to show. Economists polled by Reuters forecast GDP to grow 0.5% as the economy stabilised after contracting 7.5% in the July-September quarter. (Reuters) 

  • February 26, 2021 / 02:49 PM IST

    India GDP LIVE Updates | DBS Bank report projects full year growth in real terms may be at negative 6.8 percent 

    Projecting that the gross domestic product (GDP) may have returned to the black in the last quarter of the calendar year 2020, DBS Bank in the report said the full-year growth in real terms may be at a negative 6.8 percent.

    DBS Group Research economist Radhika Rao said sharp improvement in the COVID-19 situation and rising public spending are the two factors that bode well for December 2020 quarter. 

    Read the full report here. 

  • February 26, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST

    India GDP Data LIVE Updates | Teresa John, Research Analyst (Economist) at Nirmal Bang Equities-  

    GDP in 3QFY21 (due on Feb 26) is likely to come in flat at 0% against our earlier estimate of a 2.1% decline. The upward revision in our estimate is on account of a sustained rebound in the manufacturing sector, aided by strong performance of the listed corporate sector and most importantly a rebound in government spending in 3QFY21. The rebound in government spending is likely to sustain in 4QFY21 as well, going by the revised fiscal deficit estimate of 9.5% of GDP for FY21. We now expect GDP growth to return to positive territory in 4QFY21 at ~1.5% YoY. Consequently, we have raised our GDP estimate for FY21 to a 7.5% decline from an 8.5% decline earlier. For 3QFY21, we expect the agriculture sector to grow by 3.4% YoY, unchanged from 2QFY21, driven by a strong Kharif season. Industry (excluding construction) is likely to grow by 3.7% YoY in 3QFY21 compared to a growth of 0.1% in 2QFY21. The manufacturing sector, which we expect to grow by 4.8% YoY in 3QFY21, will lead the recovery in industry.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 26, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST

    India GDP LIVE Updates |  The NSO (National Statistical Office) will release gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the third quarter (October-December) 2020-21 later today.

    Many analysts have placed high chances on India’s real GDP growing at more than 0 percent in October-December 2020, marking a return to a positive trajectory after two-quarters of a deep slide

  • February 26, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST

    India GDP LIVE Updates | India Ratings and Research on Wednesday said it estimates the gross domestic product (GDP) growth to bounce back to 10.4% year on year (YoY) in FY22,  driven by the base effect.

    "Although the recovery in FY22 on a YoY basis will be V-shaped, the size of the GDP will barely surpass the level attained in FY20 and will be 10.6% lower than the trend value. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on the economy, although subsiding, will continue to delay the normalisation of economic activities in the contact-intensive sectors till the mass vaccination/herd immunity becomes a reality," the agency said.  

    Read the full story here. 

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.