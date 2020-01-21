App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Here's a look at the duty-free limit of carrying liquor and tobacco into 10 countries, handpicked by Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
he Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free shops as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods. The ministry has also recommended to its finance counterpart that purchase of cigarette cartons at duty-free shops should be prohibited. The measures are part of a set of proposals prepared by the commerce ministry to reduce imports of non-essential items. If accepted, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce them in the Union budget on 1 February. Here are 10 countries and their the limits to imports into the country without the addition of customs duty. (Image: Reuters)
The Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting the purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free stores as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods. The ministry has recommended that purchase of cigarette cartons at duty-free shops should also be prohibited. If accepted, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce the restriction during the Union Budget on 1 February. Meanwhile, Moneycontrol has handpicked 10 countries and their duty-free alcohol import limit. Check the list out now. (Image: Reuters)

US | Alcohol: 1 litre alcoholic beverage | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes or 100 cigars. (Image: Reuters)

UK | Alcohol: 4 litre wine and 16 litre beer and 1 litre spirits (over 22%) or 2 litre spirits (under 22%) | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes or 100 cigarillos or 50 cigars or 250 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

Russia | Alcohol: 3 litre alcohol | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes or 50 cigars or 250 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

France | Alcohol: 4 litre wine and 16 litre beer and 1 litre spirits (over 22%) or 2 litre spirits (under 22%) | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes or 100 cigarillos or 50 cigars or 250 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

Germany | Alcohol: 4 litre wine and 16 litre beer and 1 litre spirits (over 22%) or 2 litre spirits (under 22%) | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes or 100 cigarillos or 50 cigars or 250 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

Australia | Alcohol: 2.25 litres alcohol | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 50 cigarettes or 50 grams tobacco or cigars. (Image: Reuters)

Canada | Alcohol: 1.5 litres wine or 1.14 litres spirits or 8.5 litres beer | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes and 50 cigars and 200 grams tobacco (Image: Reuters)

Brazil | Alcohol: 12 litre alcohol | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 200 cigarettes and 25 cigars and 250 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

China | Alcohol: 1.5 litres alcohol consisting of two 750 ml bottles. No limit for beer (less than 12%) | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 400 cigarettes and 100 cigars and 500 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

Japan | Alcohol: Three 750 ml bottles of alcohol | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 400 cigarettes or 100 cigars or 500 grams tobacco or 500 grams combination of these. (Image: Reuters)

India | Alcohol: At present, 2 litres wine or spirit | Cigarettes/Tobacco: 100 cigarettes or 25 cigars or 125 grams tobacco. (Image: Reuters)

