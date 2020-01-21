India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

The Commerce Ministry has recommended restricting the purchase of tax-free alcohol to one bottle at duty-free stores as part of steps to reduce import of non-essential goods. The ministry has recommended that purchase of cigarette cartons at duty-free shops should also be prohibited. If accepted, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could announce the restriction during the Union Budget on 1 February. Meanwhile, Moneycontrol has handpicked 10 countries and their duty-free alcohol import limit. Check the list out now. (Image: Reuters)