In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | What can investors expect from Budget 2020

The market has two expectations from the 2020 Union Budget, which come from the fact that there was a major lift up following the corporate tax rate cut. This time around, government spending in the rural sector could boost the economy as it has been the worst affected due to slowdown. Capital flow into schemes such as MGNREGA and NREGA could be the preferred vehicles to drive growth.

Secondly, a cut in income tax is being widely expected, so to lift sentiments the government could give marginal relief to tax payers.

In episode 12 of In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee, the CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor reveals what the Finance Ministry could do for investors given the geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in the economy.