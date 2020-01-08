App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | What can investors expect from Budget 2020

In episode 12 of In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee, the CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor reveals what the Finance Ministry could do for investors given the geopolitical tensions and the slowdown in the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market has two expectations from the 2020 Union Budget, which come from the fact that there was a major lift up following the corporate tax rate cut. This time around, government spending in the rural sector could boost the economy as it has been the worst affected due to slowdown. Capital flow into schemes such as MGNREGA and NREGA could be the preferred vehicles to drive growth.

Secondly, a cut in income tax is being widely expected, so to lift sentiments the government could give marginal relief to tax payers.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:04 am

tags #Budget 2020 #economic slowdown #Udayan Mukherjee #video

