you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

IKEA all set to enter India, will open store in Hyderabad on August 9

IKEARetail India had earlier said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Swedish furniture maker IKEA today said that its first Indian outlet will be launched here on August 9.

"We will be joined (on the opening day) by key IKEA leaders, including IKEA Group, CEO Jesper Brodin," IKEA said in a release.

IKEARetail India had earlier said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.

Ikea thanked the Telangana Government for the support it has received to open the first IKEA store in Hyderabad.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 03:25 pm

