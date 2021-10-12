IIFL Wealth Management Q2 Net Profit seen up 39.7% YoY to Rs. 121.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

IIFL Wealth Management | Board declared a one time special interim dividend of Rs 40 per equity share. (Image: iiflwealth.com)

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects IIFL Wealth Management to report net profit at Rs. 121.8 crore up 39.7% year-on-year (up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 38.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 292.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 73.1% Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 135.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

