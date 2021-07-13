MARKET NEWS

IDFC Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 6.3% YoY to Rs. 99.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y  to Rs. 1,959.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

July 13, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking & Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects IDFC Bank to report net profit at Rs. 99.5 crore up 6.3% year-on-year (down 22.7% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 20.5 percent Y-o-Y  to Rs. 1,959.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 21.4% Y-o-Y (up 8.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 700.7 crore.


