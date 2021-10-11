MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ideas For Profit | Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients

The Indian food colour industry is set for dominance due to sharp capacity expansion and end market expertise. Over a longer term, we find this space structurally strong with steady opportunity in defensive categories of food, pet food, personal care and pharma. Here’s the stock we recommend to play on this upcoming theme. Tune in to know more!

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 06:29 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #food color #Ideas For Profit #India #video
first published: Oct 11, 2021 06:29 pm

