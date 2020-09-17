Ideas for Profit | Excel Industries: Poised to gain from shift in demand from China; here's what investors should do

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make us optimistic about the long-term prospects of Excel Industries
COVID-induced disruptions impacted the Q1 performance of Excel Industries. While Q1 was a challenging one, the management expects the situation to improve with gradual stabilisation at production units. The company also remains a beneficiary of the shift in demand for chemicals from China.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 02:40 pm