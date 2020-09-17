172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ideas-for-profit-excel-industries-is-poised-to-gain-from-the-shift-of-demand-from-china-heres-what-investors-should-do-5851171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Excel Industries: Poised to gain from shift in demand from China; here's what investors should do

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make us optimistic about the long-term prospects of Excel Industries

Moneycontrol News

COVID-induced disruptions impacted the Q1 performance of Excel Industries. While Q1 was a challenging one, the management expects the situation to improve with gradual stabilisation at production units. The company also remains a beneficiary of the shift in demand for chemicals from China.

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 02:40 pm

