IDBI Mutual Fund has appointed new fund managers for three of its schemes with effect from July 1, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, Uma Venkataraman will be the fund manager of IDBI Equity Advantage Fund, and IDBI Hybrid Equity Fund, while Ashish Mishra will oversee IDBI Focused 30 Equity Fund.

Earlier, all three schemes were managed by V Balasubramanian.