I-T seizes Rs 24 cr unaccounted assets during raid at Bharat Hotels MD Jyotsna Suri’s premises

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has found unaccounted assets worth around Rs 24 crore in a recent raid at premises associated with Bharat Hotels Managing Director Jyotsna Suri, News 18 reported.
Suri and her associates failed to explain cash worth Rs 71.5 lakh, the news channel said.
Jewellery worth Rs 23 crore has been seized by the department.
The department recently raided eight premises linked to Suri and some of her associates.
Bharat Hotels owns the Lalit hotel chain in India.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:59 pm