business I keep telling my daughters to make sure they are paid with parity: Indra Nooyi Indra Nooyi, the former chairperson, and CEO of PepsiCo, is one of the most powerful women in the world. In this interview with Moneycontrol, Nooyi spoke about - Her memoir My Life in Full - Her ability to take things in her stride - The pay gap and asking for a raise - Advice for women who want to have it all - Her Indian roots - How she wants to give back to India