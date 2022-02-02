MARKET NEWS

    Hold NTPC: target of Rs 137: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 137 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    February 02, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


    NTPC is India’s largest power generation company with a total installed capacity of 66885 MW at the group level. NTPC has 17% of total installed capacity in India with 23% generation share The company’s vision is to become a 130 GW+ company by 2032 of which 60 GW would be contributed by renewable energy


    Outlook


    We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value NTPC at Rs 137 i.e. 1x FY23E book value.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 03:43 pm
