Hold Nestlé India: target of Rs 20450: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India

Nestlé India (NIL) is the largest food company in India with over Rs 13000 crore of sales. It is broadly present in infant & baby food products, noodles,chocolates & beverages categories. In the last five years, the company has forayed into newer categories and launched more than 80 new products. The company has eight manufacturing facilities while a new plant in Sanand, Gujarat got commissioned during the quarter. Its major brands include Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Cerelac among others

Outlook

We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 20450, valuing the business 65x FY24 earnings

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More