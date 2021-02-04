MARKET NEWS

Hold Jyothy Laboratories: target of Rs 175: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jyothy Laboratories with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Jyothy Laboratories


Jyothy Lab (JLL) reported healthy results with 15% volume growth led by robust growth in dishwashing & personal care segments. Standalone revenue grew 15.3% to Rs 469.4 crore. Dishwashing, personal care & household insecticide (HI) segment revenue grew 21.1%, 48.2% & 10%, respectively, whereas fabric care business saw dismal 2.3% growth in Q3FY21. Though detergent segment has recovered fully, fabric whitener has only recovered to 90-95% of pre-Covid levels. We believe fabric whitener sales concentration is higher in south (specifically Kerala), which has been impacted by second wave of Covid cases & restricted out of home activity. The strong growth in most other segments was led by strong rural growth through smaller SKUs (Rs 5-10 sachet pack) penetration & specifically high demand of natural brands in personal care. The company increased media spends by 44% to Rs 35.1 crore largely to spend behind Maxo, Margo & new launches. Gross margins improved 67 bps largely due to benign crude based raw material cost. Despite higher ad spend by 147 bps, saving in overhead spends & gross margin uptick led to operating margins expansion by 102 bps to 17%. Led by strong growth in operating profit & lower interest cost, PAT increased 22.8% to Rs 52.2 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 175 share (earlier Rs 150/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:08 pm

