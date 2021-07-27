MARKET NEWS

Hold Bajaj Finserv: target of Rs 13500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 13500 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 27, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus


Outlook


We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock  We value Finserv at ~31x FY23 EPS to arrive at revised TP of Rs13500 per share from Rs11500 earlier.


 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:14 pm

