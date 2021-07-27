Hold Bajaj Finserv: target of Rs 13500: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock We value Finserv at ~31x FY23 EPS to arrive at revised TP of Rs13500 per share from Rs11500 earlier.

