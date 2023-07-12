English
    Hindustan Unilever Q1 PAT seen up 8.3% YoY to Rs 2,479 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Unilever to report net profit at Rs 2,479 crore up 8.3% year-on-year (up 0.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 15,226.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,502.1 crore.

