Hershey India launches iconic Hershey’s kisses chocolate; to invest $50 mln over 5 yrs

After nearly 10 years in the country, Hershey India, a unit of The Hershey Company launched its iconic ‘Hershey’s Kisses’ brand in India on October 17.

‘Hershey’s Kisses’ Milk Chocolate of 36 gram will be available at Rs 50, while 108 gram will be priced at Rs 140.

In the first phase of the launch, Hershey’s Kisses will be available only in South India.

“We want to launch in South India because one-third of the chocolate market of India is in South. Then gradually we will take it to other parts of the country,” said Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India.

The chocolates will be available in modern trade, large general trade and e-commerce in South India.

The Hershey Company, the fourth-largest confectioner maker in the world, is stepping up its India presence.

Hershey’s which already has its manufacturing plant in Bhopal and Surendranagar in Gujarat and Hyderabad may look to set up more plants in India.

“We have a manufacturing plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and the other two are run in Gujarat and Telangana (Hyderabad). We will look at more manufacturing facilities to grow our presence," said Bhalla.

In terms of investments, US-based chocolate and confectionery firm Hershey will be investing $50 million in India over the next five years to scale up its operations here.

"We (The Hershey Company) will be investing $50 million during the next five years as we focus on growing and expanding our presence in India and mainly because India is one of our key International focus markets and our investments are to build this important business," said Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company.

Hershey had introduced its first chocolate brand ‘Brookside’ in India in November 2016.

The journey of Hershey’s brand in India started a decade ago with the introduction of Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup.

It has five big brands in its portfolio, besides the flagship Hershey’s — Kisses, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers. Of these, Hershey’s syrups, spreads, Brookside chocolate and milkshakes, as well as Jolly Rancher lollipops, are already in India.

The Pennsylvania-headquartered company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including brand names such as Hershey’s Reese, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice-Brakers and SkinnyPop.