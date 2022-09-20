Hero Motocorp partners with HPCL to bolster EV charging infrastructure across India

Representative image

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) -- a Maharatna Company in the oil and gas sector -- to establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

As a part of the initiative, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country, thereby providing a fillip to mass mobility’s transition towards an electrified future, said a statement released by the companies.

The statement added: “This collaboration of the two mega entities – Hero MotoCorp and HPCL – highlights their efforts towards enabling a successful transition of mass mobility towards EVs with the assurance of long-term solutions.”

The two companies will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL’s existing network of nationwide energy stations; they may later broaden the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up in select cities, which will then be expanded to other key markets with the aim of establishing a high density of EV charging station network across the country. Hero MotoCorp will be leading the infrastructure development for the charging network.

Each charging station will feature multiple smart and fast chargers, including DC and AC chargers that will be available to all two-wheeled EVs. The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp mobile application based on the cashless transaction model.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: “Our vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ - constantly motivates us to pursue our business objectives and our sustainability goals. In keeping with this vision, we have been committed to create a robust EV ecosystem in the country. We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement.”

Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, HPCL, said: “With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets and Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in the two-wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India electric charging infrastructure and providing end-to-end EV charging solutions. This is significant, as more than 60 percent of the EVs sold in India are two-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the e2wheelers.”