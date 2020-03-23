App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC, ICICI reduce banking hours, ask customers to go digital



PTI @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Bank


Private sector banks HDFC and ICICI have asked customers to use digital means for transactions and said they have reduced their staff in office as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

HDFC Bank has changed its working hours and will function from 10 am to 2 pm till March 31, except on Saturday. The private sector lender has also temporarily suspended passbook update and foreign currency purchase services.

"In the interest of public health and safety, we will be withdrawing the following services temporarily of passbook updates and foreign currency purchase," it said in a communication sent to its customers on Sunday.

ICICI Bank informed its customers through SMS that "our branches shall remain open with required hygiene steps and reduced staff".

"For the same reason, our contact centre will also function with reduced staff. We urge you to stay safe and bank from home using iMobile/Internet Banking for all essential banking services," it said in the communication.

HDFC Bank has urged people to use cheque drop boxes to help reduce crowding in branches.

However, customers can go digital to avail passbook updation and forex card reload, it said. NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and UPI services are among the digital transactional modes.

It said customers can pay for their utility bills through UPI and PayZapp platforms.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 08:01 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus outbreak #HDFC #ICICI Bank

